Orlando Ditches White Shorts for Women's Soccer

Orlando has become the first team in the National Women's Soccer League to make what it describes as a small but significant move for its players—it is ditching white shorts out of concerns for players' periods, reports NPR. A number of women's teams in Europe already have made such a move, but the Pride is the forerunner in the NWSL. "The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn’t been addressed until recently," said Orlando midfielder Erika Tymrak in a release. She called it a "big step" that will ensure "players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing."

Expect other US teams to follow suit, writes Nancy Armour at USA Today. The issue may not be talked about a lot, but it might contribute to girls giving up sports at an early age in far greater number than boys, writes Armour. And it's long overdue, writes Emily Leibert at Jezebel. "The subtle anxiety about whether or not your period might show up on your shorts while you’re trying to perform at an already high-stress, physical job (and knowing how squeamish the general public still is about menstruation, in general) is just another thing that male athletes and their fans never have to think about," she writes. (Read more women's sports stories.)