While most of us were marking the first of March with salutations of "rabbit, rabbit" and thoughts of spring, Kasie Hunt was having an even more exciting day. The 37-year-old CNN anchor was set to head to the hospital Thursday for a scheduled C-section for the birth of her second child, but her baby girl "had other plans," Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, tell People. "Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labor—before there was even time to call the paramedics," the couple note. What that meant is that Rivera ended up delivering the baby on the floor in the family's bathroom.

In a Friday Instagram post, Hunt showed two pics of the big event: one in which she sat holding her newborn in said bathroom, a local EMS worker hovering nearby, and another that showed mom, dad, and baby after they'd been safely transported to the hospital. Hunt offered thanks Friday to DC Fire and EMS, noting, "We would have been completely lost without you." The agency replied, "We are proud to have played a role in bringing this beautiful child into the word. It's what we train for." Grey Hunt Rivera joins big brother Mars Hunt, 3 1/2. (Read more birth stories.)