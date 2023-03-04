This Is the Best Beach in the World

With warmer weather on the horizon, thoughts of beach trips might be on the horizon, too. Tripadvisor is out with its list of the top 10 beaches in the US, as well as, for the more ambitious, the top 10 beaches in the world. For Americans, the leader is in Hawaii. For world travelers, one in Brazil tops the list, even if, as CNN notes, it's accessible only by boat or by ladders descending down steep cliffs. The two lists:



Best US beaches

Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia Hanalei Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ho'okipa Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon Coronado Beach, Coronado, California Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California

Best beaches in the world