This Is the Best Beach in the World

With warmer weather on the horizon, thoughts of beach trips might be on the horizon, too. Tripadvisor is out with its list of the top 10 beaches in the US, as well as, for the more ambitious, the top 10 beaches in the world. For Americans, the leader is in Hawaii. For world travelers, one in Brazil tops the list, even if, as CNN notes, it's accessible only by boat or by ladders descending down steep cliffs. The two lists:
Best US beaches
- Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
- Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
- Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Hanalei Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
- Ho'okipa Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii
- Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida
- Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
- Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
- Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
- La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California
Best beaches in the world
- Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
- Eagle Beach, Aruba, Caribbean
- Cable Beach, Broome, Australia
- Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland
- Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
- Praia da Falesia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India
- Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
- Varadero Beach, Cuba, Caribbean
- Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
