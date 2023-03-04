This Is the Best Beach in the World

At least according to Tripadvisor, which puts Brazil's Baia do Sancho at No. 1
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 4, 2023 9:30 AM CST
10 Best Beaches in US, World
Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, is the world's best beach in a new ranking.   (Getty / NidoHuebl)

With warmer weather on the horizon, thoughts of beach trips might be on the horizon, too. Tripadvisor is out with its list of the top 10 beaches in the US, as well as, for the more ambitious, the top 10 beaches in the world. For Americans, the leader is in Hawaii. For world travelers, one in Brazil tops the list, even if, as CNN notes, it's accessible only by boat or by ladders descending down steep cliffs. The two lists:

Best US beaches

  1. Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
  2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
  4. Hanalei Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  5. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Maui, Hawaii
  6. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida
  7. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
  8. Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
  9. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
  10. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California

Best beaches in the world

  1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
  2. Eagle Beach, Aruba, Caribbean
  3. Cable Beach, Broome, Australia
  4. Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland
  5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
  6. Praia da Falesia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal
  7. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India
  8. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
  9. Varadero Beach, Cuba, Caribbean
  10. Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii
Check out the full rankings. (Read more beaches stories.)

