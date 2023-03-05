Mighty United Suffers Historic Rout

A week after winning the League Cup, Manchester United experienced its heaviest defeat ever in the Premier League and the club's joint worst loss in all competitions on Sunday, when Liverpool won in a stunning 7-0 rout. Liverpool put just eight shots on target, the AP reports, and six of the goals were scored in the second half. "It was a fantastic day for everyone," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said, per Reuters. "The performance level from every single player was top quality today." Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each scored twice for the home team.

"Rarely can a team have melted down so readily against a fierce rival," per coverage in the Guardian, "but then again rarely can a team have taken advantage so readily." Manchester United lost 7-0 three times in the last century, most recently in 1931, a league statistician tweeted. Liverpool's biggest victory win over United before Sunday took place in the century before that—a 7-1 clobbering in 1895. Sky Sports analyst Roy Keane pointed out Sunday that the United players had celebrated their cup victory last week, as they were entitled to, suggesting the team might not have gotten back to business in time for Liverpool. "I was always wary of that as a player there: Don't get carried away," Keane said.