4 Americans Abducted in Mexico

FBI says they were shot at, taken away by armed men
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 6, 2023 2:49 AM CST
4 Americans Kidnapped in Mexico
In this Jan. 10, 2019, photo, pedestrians pass a makeshift encampment where migrants seeking asylum wait in Matamoros, Mexico, on a bridge connecting the US and Mexico.   (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Four US citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday. The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, the AP reports. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits. Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel. The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the US Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday. Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

(Read more Mexico stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X