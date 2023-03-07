14-Foot Python Found Dead on Side of New York Road

Officials are trying to find out who owned it
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 7, 2023 4:00 AM CST
Found Dead on Side of New York Road: 14-Foot Python
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / dwi septiyana)

Finding animals dead on the side of the road is not uncommon. But finding a 14-foot-long python dead on the side of the road is. That's what happened on Valentine's Day in New York, when the state's Department of Environmental Conservation got word that a large snake was found dead in Long Island, CBS News reports. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found the dead snake all curled up; they uncurled it to discover it was a whopping 14 feet, or about as long as a single-story home is tall. It was identified as a reticulated python, a species that can grow to more than 20 feet. They are among the longest snakes in the world, USA Today reports.

Reticulated pythons are native to Asia, and it's not clear how this one made it to New York or what caused its death. (This same type of python has become an invasive species in Florida.) "It is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York and they may only be possessed by holders of a Dangerous Animal License," the Department of Environmental Conservation says. "An investigation into the owner of the snake is ongoing." Also last month in New York, an alligator was found in a Brooklyn lake. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X