Tucker Carlson Starts Airing Jan. 6 Video: 'Sightseers'

Tucker Carlson on Monday night began showing previously unseen video of the Jan. 6 Capitol unrest, making the case that it was not an insurrection but "mostly peaceful chaos," reports the Hill. “‘Deadly insurrection.’ Everything about that phrase is a lie,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers. “Taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection," he said. But while Carlson accused Democrats of selective editing in clips made public by the Jan. 6 House committee, Carlson is being accused of the same. As NBC News notes, Carlson did not air video showing "police and rioters engaged in hours of violent combat."

About 1,000 people face charges related to Jan. 6, including more than 300 accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured that day, per the Hill. Among other things, Carlson showed video of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick walking through the Capitol after a confrontation with rioters who sprayed him with chemical irritant. Sicknick died the following day after suffering a stroke, which his family attributes directly to the assault. Carlson maintains that since he was walking around immediately after the assault, his death was unrelated.

The story is playing out as you might expect. Right-leaning sites are trumpeting Carlson's coverage: It "blows holes in the narrative" of Democrats, declares Twitchy. But more mainstream or left-leaning outlets are accusing Carlson of deception. He "aired a few minutes of surveillance footage that showed trespassers not committing violence inside the Capitol, as if to suggest that was the most notable takeaway from that day," per Mediaite. Carlson obtained the Capitol Police footage from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. After Monday's show, Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Jan. 6 panel, accused McCarthy of "dereliction of duty." (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)