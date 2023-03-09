3 Jarring Quotes on China From Top Intelligence Official

The director of national intelligence testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, and what she said wasn't exactly comforting. In fact, Sen. Angus King said in response to the intelligence community's annual report on worldwide threats, "My recommendation is, don't read it just before you go to sleep." Here are three particularly disturbing quotes from DNI Avril Haines on China, from CBS News, Fox News, and Reuters:

"The [Chinese Communist Party] represents both the leading and most consequential threat to US national security and leadership globally, and its intelligence-specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival," Haines said.

She added that the CCP wants to solidify China as a major global superpower and "is increasingly convinced that it can only do so at the expense of US power and influence. And by using coordinated whole of government tools to demonstrate strength and compel neighbors to acquiesce to its preferences, including its land, sea and air claims in the region and its assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan."

On the subject of China's relationship with Russia, Haines said, "It is continuing to deepen. There are some limitations that we would see on where they would go in that partnership. We don't see them becoming allies the way we are with allies in NATO, but nevertheless, we do see increasing (cooperation) across every sector."