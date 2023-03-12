94 Films Have Won 'Best Picture.' Here Are the Top 10

'USA Today' ranks them all
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2023 9:35 AM CDT
94 Films Have Won 'Best Picture.' Here Are the Top 10
In this publicity photo provided by Orion Pictures, Jodie Foster is shown in a scene from the film "The Silence of the Lambs," 1991.   (AP Photo/Orion Pictures, Ken Regan, File)

It's Oscars night, and USA Today takes note of the occasion with an ambitious list, one that ranks the 94 best-picture winners in history. For the record, the one that comes in dead last at No. 94 is The Broadway Melody from 1928-29, a "musical dud." Here are the 10 best films that have won the honor, at least in the newspaper's view:

  1. The Godfather (1972)
  2. Casablanca (1943)
  3. Schindler's List (1993)
  4. On the Waterfront (1954)
  5. All About Eve (1950)
  6. Amadeus (1984)
  7. The French Connection (1971)
  8. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  9. The Godfather Part II (1974)
  10. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
See the full list, along with brief descriptions. (Or check out other notable lists.)

