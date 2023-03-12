94 Films Have Won 'Best Picture.' Here Are the Top 10

It's Oscars night, and USA Today takes note of the occasion with an ambitious list, one that ranks the 94 best-picture winners in history. For the record, the one that comes in dead last at No. 94 is The Broadway Melody from 1928-29, a "musical dud." Here are the 10 best films that have won the honor, at least in the newspaper's view:

The Godfather (1972) Casablanca (1943) Schindler's List (1993) On the Waterfront (1954) All About Eve (1950) Amadeus (1984) The French Connection (1971) The Silence of the Lambs (1991) The Godfather Part II (1974) One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)