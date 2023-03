British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently had a new gym, tennis court, and heated 40-foot pool installed at his weekend manor home, and the pool requires so much energy that an update to the electrical grid was required. According to the Guardian's sources, Sunak is paying for the tens of thousands of dollars worth of work himself, and is also covering the cost of the pool's ongoing electrical needs. The newspaper notes that the headline comes at a time when "many Britons are facing increased electricity bills—and are trying to limit their energy usage." Indeed, the BBC recently reported that the UK's energy crisis was forcing many public pools to shut down. (Read more Rishi Sunak stories.)