4 Dead in Dallas Shooting

Details of apartment building shooting are not yet clear
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 13, 2023 1:08 AM CDT
4 Dead in Dallas Shooting
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Ajax9)

Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building, the AP reports. Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to the Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10pm to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas. Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released. An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said. (Read more Dallas stories.)

