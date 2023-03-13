Anthony Fauci Responds to Elon Musk

Elon Musk called for prosecuting Anthony Fauci back in December, and Fauci on Saturday addressed that idea, calling it "insanity." "There's no response to that craziness, Jim," Fauci told Jim Acosta on CNN, per Fox News and Newsweek. "Prosecute me for what? What are they talking about? I wish I could figure out what the heck they're talking about. I think they're just going off the deep end. It just doesn't make any sense to say something like that, and it actually is irresponsible." He added that he and his family have received death threats thanks to the outpouring of criticism he's received over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every time someone gets up and spouts some nonsense that's misinformation, disinformation and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and or my family," he said. "That's the part of it that is really unfortunate. The rest of it is just insanity, the things they're saying. But it does have a negative effect when people take it seriously and take it out on you and your family." The former longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says he's still under protection because of the threats. Fauci also discussed the "lab leak" theory of COVID's origin, telling Acosta he still believes a "natural occurrence" of some sort is likely to blame (as opposed to a bio-engineered virus), even if a lab leak was involved, the New York Post reports. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)