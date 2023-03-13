Here Were the Best Moments From the Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner at Sunday night's Academy Awards, but there were plenty of big moments to go around at the star-studded event:



Irritation, actually: Before the show even began, Hugh Grant made an appearance on the "red" carpet that had everyone buzzing, per the Hollywood Reporter. His interview with model Ashley Graham, who did her best to pepper him with positive questions about his attire and appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is being described as everything from "mesmerizingly awkward" to "a masterclass performance in apathy." Watch the cringey back-and-forth here.

Fresh-faced Lady Gaga: The "Bad Romance" singer was all dolled up with "glossy red lipstick and darkly dramatic eye makeup" when she arrived to the Academy Awards, per Page Six. By the time she headed onstage to perform the Oscar-nominated "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick, however, Gaga had taken off every bit of makeup and was stripped down to a T-shirt and ripped jeans. The New York Times notes, "She might have been unrecognizable if not for her hair, which was still in a French braid." Watch her performance here.

What's being called the night's biggest "full-circle moment" came via Quan and Harrison Ford, who announced the award for best picture. That honor went to Everything Everywhere All at Once, and cast member Quan ran up onto the stage to hug Ford, whom he'd starred with as a child actor in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The two actors' embrace, with Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg looking on from the audience, "truly broke everyone," notes Esquire. See it here.