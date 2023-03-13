Bank Collapse Quickly Becomes Political

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and another large bank has quickly become a political issue, with 2024 GOP contenders, or presumed contenders, weighing in and casting blame. CNBC rounds some up, including an all-caps slam from former President Trump.

: "We will have a Great Depression far bigger and more powerful than that of 1929," the former president wrote (in all caps) on Truth Social. As proof, the banks are already starting to collapse." A Trump spokesman also told Fox News that "Biden has presided over a catastrophic economy" made worse by "anti-America policies." A counter: Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, blames the collapse of SVP on Trump-era deregulation, reports Insider. "Let's be clear. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is a direct result of an absurd 2018 bank deregulation bill signed by Donald Trump that I strongly opposed," Sanders wrote on Sunday. He's referring to a law seen as a rollback of Dodd-Frank regulations on the banking industry.