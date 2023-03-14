On This Narco-Sub: 4 People, 2 of Them Dead

Some 6 million doses of cocaine likely headed for Central America have been intercepted by authorities—along with two bodies. The Colombian navy on Sunday said it seized a 50-foot submarine in the Pacific that was ferrying 5,800 pounds of cocaine valued at upwards of $87 million. Four people were on board: two dead and two who were ailing. "These people's poor health state is presumably due to the inhalation of toxic fumes caused by fuel problems inside the boat," Captain Cristian Andres Guzman Echeverry said, adding, "The Colombia Navy will continue to use all its capabilities to stop the scourge of narcotrafficking."

Vice calls the homemade sub's probable destination of Central America "an important corridor for transporting cocaine north toward the United States." CBS News reports the so-called "narco subs" are a typical means of drug smuggling in the region. They're typically constructed by cartel members who waterproof the boats and install engines inside. One seized by the Colombian navy in 2022 had 4 tons of cocaine aboard. (Read more cocaine stories.)