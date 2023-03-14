2 Russian Fighter Jets Mess With, Damage US Drone

The US military says it was forced to bring down an Air Force drone in international waters on Tuesday after a Russian fighter jet struck its propeller while harassing the spy drone. The incident happened over the Black Sea, with US European Command issuing a statement that said two Russian Su-27 fighter jets "conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept," per the AP. Prior to the MQ-9 Reaper drone's propeller being struck, the Su-27s dumped fuel on it and flew in front it in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," per the statement.

CNN gives context: "Russian and US aircraft have operated over the Black Sea during the course of the war, but this is the first known such interaction, a potentially dangerous escalation at a critical time in the fighting."

NBC News has the perspective of Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa: "US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely."