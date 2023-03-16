What Did Diana Think of Trump? Her Brother Reveals

Former President Trump has been eagerly promoting his upcoming book, Letters to Trump, which he says includes "incredible" correspondence from some of the world's biggest names, as well as a lot of fawning adoration from those who wrote to him. "I knew them all—and every one of them kissed my ass," he said Tuesday. Someone is already raising their hand to disagree on Trump's perspective, though the former president seems to have at least gotten the anatomical region correct. "Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his arse', since the one time she mentioned him to me—when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York—she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure," Charles Spencer, brother of the deceased Princess of Wales, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Trump has made some rather crude references to Diana after her passing, including a statement soon after her August 1997 death, in which he told radio disc jockey Howard Stern that he could've "nailed" the princess if he'd wanted to, per the Independent. The outlet notes that a few other notables whose letters are part of Trump's tome are now responding. "Jay did not release, nor authorize any use of any letter to Mr. Trump," a representative of the production company for comedian Jay Leno tells Newsweek, which notes Trump may be facing lawsuits for using unauthorized correspondence. Oprah Winfrey also reacted this week to her own 2000 letter to Trump, in which she noted it was "too bad" the two weren't running for office together. Winfrey told CBS News on Tuesday: "I might have thought it 23 years ago. I'm not thinking it today." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)