With Easter just weeks away, stores are starting to stock sweets on their shelves. One supermarket chain's offering, however, has caused quite the online brouhaha. Earlier this month, a shopper at a UK Aldi picked up a bag of "marshmallow bunnies and chicks," according to the bag's label, though the see-through plastic gave the shopper an eyeful of something unexpected. "Sorry Aldi, but that ain't a bunny," the sharp-eyed consumer tweeted of the yellow and pink confections that looked like—well, they were "phallically shaped," to be blunt, per Fox Business.

As the Takeout notes: "The marshmallows look a lot more like a word that rhymes with 'chicks.'" A subreddit soon emerged devoted to the topic, and the jokes started flowing as well. "Some well endowed marshmallows you've got there," one commenter noted. Another wrote: "Close enough for the price." One person on the Reddit thread pointed out that they'd previously purchased gummy "carrots" from Aldi that also were, ahem, oddly configured (this person may have found them).

Aldi itself soon got into the act. "We can't even defend this one," its UK division wrote a few days after the initial post, which it retweeted. No harm done, though, with most enjoying the ribald distraction. "Nothing like an accidental schlong to unite the internet, if ever so briefly," the Takeout notes. "The Easter season just got a whole lot more fun." (Read more Aldi stories.)