Def Leppard Drummer Attacked After Florida Show

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was attacked outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel Monday night after the rock band performed in nearby Hollywood, Florida. The 59-year-old was smoking a cigarette in the valet area at the Four Seasons Hotel when someone ran at him and knocked him down, according to WSVN. An Ohio 19-year-old who may have been in town for spring break was arrested, USA Today reports. Max Edward Hartley, 19, is charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult with great harm, battery, and criminal mischief. While the police report does not identify Allen, it says the victim was in a traffic accident in 1984 that caused him to lose his left arm; Allen lost his left arm after a 1984 car crash.

"I have an individual who has been running around breaking windows and has beat up a couple of guests at the Four Seasons, as well," said a caller on one of the 911 calls made about the incident. According to the police report, Hartley was hiding behind a pillar before attacking Allen, and after Allen hit his head on the ground, a woman ran to help him and Hartley attacked her as well. He then allegedly ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows and throwing chairs around. (Read more Florida stories.)