Hate a Building? Give It Ai Weiwei's Middle Finger

Virtual middle finger tourism, it's apparently a thing that's come alive in Ai Weiwei's latest—and blatantly profane yet oddly satisfying—new project, called, well, Middle Finger. The gist, as Rhea Nayyar writes at Hyperallergic, is that you can punch in an address anywhere that's on Google Maps and the Chinese dissident artist's somewhat iconic left hand will appear over that address, middle finger clearly demonstrating what both you and he think. You know, for art. "We often forget that we have a middle finger," says Ai. "Or even if we know we have a middle finger, we misuse it. I think it's good to remember that this part of your body can point to something—an institution, or someone that resembles a power—to let them know, and let yourself know, that you exist." Go on, punch in your ex's address here.