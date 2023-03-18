'One of the Biggest Upsets' in NCAA History Just Went Down

Fairleigh Dickinson brought down a giant. Pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, the undersized underdog Knights stunned top-seeded Purdue 63-58 on Friday night, becoming the second No. 16 seed to win a game in March Madness, per the AP. The shortest of the 363 Division I teams in the country, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start and simply outplayed the Big Ten champion Boilermakers (29-6). "If we played them 100 times, they'd probably beat us 99 times," FDU coach Tobin Anderson said. "Play them 100 times, we have one win. But tonight's the one we had to be unique, we had to be unorthodox. We had to make it tough on them, just be different."

Sean Moore scored 19 points to lead FDU and a relentless defensive charge—the Knights pressed most of the game—by a team that now has everyone's attention. Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory after numerous close calls over the years. Still, No. 16s had a 1-150 record against No. 1s and were 1-151 overall before FDU's shocker. After the final horn, FDU's players mobbed each other on the floor of Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, where the fans from Memphis and Florida Atlantic, who were waiting for the day's final game, joined forces in cheering on the Knights in the final, frantic minutes.

Fairleigh Dickinson didn't even win the Northeast Conference Tournament, falling by one point in the title game to Merrimack, which couldn't participate in the NCAA Tournament due to an NCAA rule that bars it from the postseason because it's still completing its four-year transition from Division II. FDU held Purdue scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch and moved ahead by five on a 3-pointer by Moore with 1:03 left. The Knights held on from there, becoming the third straight double-digit seed to send the Boilermakers home. Purdue was a No. 3 seed when it lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, another small New Jersey school, in the Sweet 16 last year. The Boilermakers were bounced in the first round by 13th-seeded North Texas in 2021.

"Our job was just to come into the game and throw a punch," said FDU's Demetre Roberts, 20 inches shorter than Edey. "We knew they would throw multiple punches. Just throw a punch back. We knew what type of game this was." Edey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in what may have been his final college game, but the Knights were masterful against him in the second half. Edey didn't attempt a shot in the final nine minutes, and anytime he touched the ball there were FDU players draped all around him. The Knights will meet FAU—a 66-65 winner over Memphis—on Sunday for a Sweet 16 berth and a trip next week to play at Madison Square Garden in New York. "Man, I can't even explain it," Moore said. "I'm still in shock right now. I can't believe it. It's crazy. But it feels amazing."