Woman Finds Deadly 6-Foot Snake in Bed

The owner of a reptile relocation service in Australia posted a pair of photos on Facebook this week that people with a fear of snakes should probably avoid looking at if they ever want to sleep again. Zachery’s Snake and Reptile Relocation shared photos of a six-foot Eastern Brown snake, one of the world's most venomous snake species, that had made itself comfortable in a Queensland woman's bed. Snake catcher Zachery Richards tells Newsweek that the woman found the snake when she was changing her sheets Monday afternoon. "It was quite a hot day that day, so it probably came inside looking for some shelter," he says.

Richards tells CBS that when he arrived at the home in the tiny town of Maroon, the woman was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in, and she "had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out. I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me." Richards says the woman handled the situation perfectly. "If you see a snake, you want to leave it alone, back away from it and where possible and safe to do so, confine it to the one room as it makes it easier for us to find."

Eastern Brown snakes cause more snakebite deaths than any other species in Australia. Richards, who released the snake safely in bushland, says he has encountered even bigger ones and once "relocated an eight-foot Eastern Brown from Lake Moogerah." His caption for the Facebook photos was "Check the bed carefully tonight!'" One user replied, " This is what nightmares are made of," per news.com.au. (Read more snakes stories.)