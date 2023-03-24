As the world waits to see if the first indictment against a former US president is coming, one person close to Donald Trump is said to not be particularly understanding about his situation. Wife Melania Trump "doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight" over an alleged hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, a "social source" tells People, adding that, while the former first lady may not be wearing her "I really don't care, do U?" jacket around Mar-a-Lago, she "wants to ignore" her husband's legal mess and "hopes it will pass." The source says Melania Trump, 52, "remains angry" about the alleged affair between her now-76-year-old husband and Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford), said to have taken place just months after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son, Barron, now 17.

Still, the former first lady is "leading her own life, and ... feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality," the source notes, adding that the Trumps sometimes dine and attend events together but otherwise live separately. The source says that Melania Trump is especially focused on shielding Barron from outside chaos. An insider offers Page Six similar intel, noting that "Melania is lying very low" and concentrating on Barron. "[Donald Trump] is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn't been social," the source notes. Another source tells the outlet that Melania isn't the only Trump trying to keep clear of the commotion around the former president.

"[Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner] want nothing to do with this," that source says. "They are staying away and don't want to be hounded by reporters. I don't think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment." Meanwhile, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former White House aide who has since fallen out with the Trumps, says that, despite a recent report from the Daily Mail, Melania Trump didn't flee the White House for a DC hotel when news of the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels broke in 2018, per the Independent. "BS! How do I know? I was there!" Winston Wolkoff tweeted Tuesday. "Melania slept in her bedroom in the WH. I slept in my bedroom in the WH above her." (Read more Melania Trump stories.)