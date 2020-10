(Newser) – The author of a Melania Trump tell-all is officially being sued by the Trump administration. The Department of Justice has filed a suit against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former adviser and confidant of the first lady whose falling-out with Melania after 15 years of friendship led to the book. The DOJ says Winston Wolkoff violated her nondisclosure agreement, which "included no termination date," per Politico. Winston Wolkoff issued a defiant statement in response.

"The President and First Lady's use of the US Department of Justice to silence me is a violation of my First Amendment rights and a blatant abuse of the government to pursue their own personal interest and goals," she says. Comments a national security attorney not involved with the case, "This is a complete abuse of the Justice Department’s finite resources to bring a personal lawsuit on behalf of the First Lady against a former advisor." The suit says Winston Wolkoff never submitted a draft of her book to Melania or anyone at the White House, NBC News reports. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)