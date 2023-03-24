Selena Gomez: No More Death Threats to Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has had it with body shamers. And the 30-year-old singer is similarly fed up with those spewing hate against a perceived rival: Hailey Bieber, who is married to Gomez's famous ex, Justin Bieber. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on Instagram, per People. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

A post at BuzzFeed about all this unpacks the celebrity context: Because they each have had serious relationships with Justin over the years, Gomez and Hailey are often pitted as rivals in public. In fact, "they're regularly accused of throwing subtle shade at each other online," notes BuzzFeed. What's more, Gomez has repeatedly asked her fans to back off the vitriol directed toward Hailey, notes Fox. The new post is the most explicit example of that. Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Gomez appears to be dating fellow pop star Zayn Malik, which would make them "the next big celebrity couple." (Read more Selena Gomez stories.)