Selena Gomez's Message for Body Shamers: 'Go Away'

The body shamers are back again to try to torment Selena Gomez, and she's not having it. "Not a model, never will be," the 30-year-old actor and singer explains in a video. As she has done previously, Gomez explained that the medication she takes for her lupus causes her to hold water weight, reports BuzzFeed. "When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she adds. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

Gomez thanked her supporters and told everyone else to "go away," per People. "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s---, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me." Gomez needed a kidney transplant in 2017 because of the autoimmune disease, and she says she will be on medication for life.

The current co-star of Only Murders in the Building is also featured on the "Hollywood" cover of Vanity Fair, and she talks in an interview about how "terrified" she felt to talk about her mental health struggles—including a diagnosis of bipolar disorder—in last year's Apple documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. "But after the documentary came out, I started noticing people come up to me, and they weren’t like, 'Oh, I want a picture of you.' It was more like, 'Hey, I appreciated that part where you said this.'" Which is how she wants it. "At the end of the day. I’d rather be remembered for my heart than anything else." (Read more Selena Gomez stories.)