Fire Leaves 39 Dead at Mexican Migrant Center

Cause under investigation at facility across the border from El Paso, Texas
Posted Mar 28, 2023 6:46 AM CDT
Fire at Migrant Center in Mexico Leaves 39 Dead
Image taken from video shows ambulances and rescue teams outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.   (AP Photo)

A fire broke out late Monday at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the US border, leaving more than three dozen migrants dead, a Mexican official said Tuesday. Hours after the fire broke out, rows of bodies were laid out under sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters, and vans from the morgue swarmed the scene. Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process. Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, per NBC News. The facility where the fire broke out is near the Santa Fe International Bridge.

