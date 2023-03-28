Producer Hints at End of Curb Your Enthusiasm

After 12 seasons over more than 22 years, it could soon be time to say goodbye to Curb Your Enthusiasm. In a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday, writer producer Jon Hayman suggested that the upcoming 12th season would be the last, Deadline reports. "Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s---," Hayman wrote, sharing a picture of himself with star Larry David and executive producer Jeff Schaffer. "In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season." HBO hasn't commented on the tweet or on the possible end of its longest-running scripted series, reports TVLine.

Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that filming on the 12th season did indeed wrap up this week and it will probably be the last. The Reporter notes that David, who created the show and plays a more socially inept version of himself, generally treats each season like the last, with HBO leaving it up to him whether the show comes back. Curb had a six-year hiatus between 2011 and 2017. Last year, Schaffer told the Reporter that they had filmed an alternate ending to Season 11 that showed David's death and would have served as a series finale. (Read more Curb Your Enthusiasm stories.)