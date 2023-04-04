At 2:15pm, the Court Appearance to End All Court Appearances

Donald Trump arrived at Trump Tower after flying from Florida to New York Monday, and he'll spend the night at his residence there before turning himself in to face criminal charges. His arraignment at a Manhattan courtroom is scheduled for 2:15pm Tuesday, reports NPR, which is among the outlets taking a look at what the day will hold:

No, you can't watch: Multiple media outlets filed motions seeking to record the hearing, but Trump's lawyers on Tuesday opposed allowing cameras in, ABC News reports. "It will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence," a Trump lawyer argues. The judge in the case ruled the hearing cannot be broadcast and neither cellphones nor laptops can be used in the courtroom, but that still photographs can be taken of Trump in the hallway before the arraignment starts, CNN and NBC News report. (New York typically does not allow cameras in courtrooms; more on that below.)