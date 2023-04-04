Musk Replaces Twitter Bird With Doge Dog (for Now)

A little more Twitter weirdness: Elon Musk has replaced its famous blue bird with an image of the dogecoin dog on the Twitter website. Is it a joke? Is it permanent? Nobody is quite sure, and as the Verge notes, press queries to Twitter now get an automatic reply of a poop emoji. One thing for sure: The move caused the cryptocurrency to rise about 30% on Monday, reports CNBC. It was trading at about 10 cents Tuesday morning. Musk has long been a champion of dogecoin, which began as a joke in 2013, and he announced the switch in a tweet that calls back to an old Twitter exchange with someone who floated the idea.

Some have speculated it's a belated April fool's joke. Others think it might be Musk making a statement regarding an ongoing lawsuit related to his dogecoin support. In fact, on Friday, his lawyers requested that the lawsuit be thrown out, reports Reuters. In the case, Musk is accused of manipulating the price of dogecoin with his public support of it in something akin to a pyramid scheme. His lawyers called the suit a "fanciful work of fiction." Musk also reposted a meme about the switch. (Read more Twitter stories.)