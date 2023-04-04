En Route to Arraignment, Trump Posts His Thoughts

Former President Trump has surrendered ahead of his arraignment in court. He made a show of strength as he exited Trump Tower shortly after 1pm Tuesday to head to the Manhattan courthouse, pumping his fist and waving as he left the building, the AP reports. He entered the district attorney's office around 1:30pm, with Politico reporting he will "remain in the custody of the district attorney’s office" until he is brought to a courtroom for arraignment. While en route, he posted this on Truth Social: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump's attorneys have arranged for him to be booked at the courthouse, rather than a police precinct as is typical for New York defendants. Court officials will create a record of his name, age, birthdate, height, and weight before taking his fingerprints via a computerized system. They may take his photo. As we earlier reported, photographs can be taken of Trump in the hallway before the arraignment starts, but no video cameras or audio recording devices will be allowed in the hearing. Trump plans to head back to Mar-a-Lago afterward, where he will give a prime-time address.

In an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina predicted a quick arraignment, noting the processing "does not take long." He continued, "We know the basis of the indictment and the factual allegations in the indictment. One thing I can assure you as I sit here today: There’ll be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you," he said, suggesting that the case would ultimately be thrown out. "I don’t think this case is going to see a juror," he said. "I think there’s a legal challenge that will be made and should be made successfully." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)