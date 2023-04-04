Giant Stolen Spoon Is Found—by a Pokemon Player

A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it's partly thanks to Pokémon GO. Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot spoon around 7am. It was on the ground, behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles from the scene of the heist. "The first thing I did was send a picture to my wife and I said, 'It's the spoon.' She said, call the police," Foster told the AP.

"I can confirm the Dairy Queen 'red spoon' was located and recovered this morning," Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday. Detectives are continuing to search for whoever took the spoon, he added, and police are encouraging the public to submit any tips. A school maintenance worker pushed it over the fence to Foster, who handed it to Phoenix police. "They strapped it to the top of a police cruiser," he said. Foster said that nobody else was around and that the school was just opening when he saw it. "One guy did finally come by and was like, 'Is that what I think it is?' Yeah, that's the spoon," Foster said.

Police released surveillance footage from March 25 that showed two men and a woman take the spoon out of its base and put it on a large flatbed connected to a pickup truck. Owners Raman and Puja Kalra said last week that having another spoon made, delivered, and installed would cost over $7,000. They even resorted to creative strategies such as printing T-shirts for staff that said, "Where's My Spoon?" Raman Kalra confirmed Monday in an email he was on his way to pick up the spoon from police. Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with its soft serve Blizzards. The DQ where the theft happened is the only Arizona location with a large red spoon. It's a popular Instagram photo spot.