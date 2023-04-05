Wild Twist in the Surrogate Baby Case That's Roiling Spain

A heated debate in Spain triggered by a 68-year-old celebrity who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday when the woman announced that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020. Actress and presenter Ana Obregon told socialite magazine ¡Hola! that doctors had encouraged her son, Aless Lequio García, to preserve samples of sperm before he began treatment and that he expressed a desire just before dying to have a child. "This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter," Obregon told the magazine. "It was Aless' last wish to bring a child into the world."

She said her son's sperm samples were stored in New York. Surrogate pregnancies are banned in Spain, although children from such pregnancies in other countries can be registered. Initial reports about the baby grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and the country’s political parties, sparking criticism from the leftist coalition government. Many leading politicians and outlets of Spanish media refer to surrogacy as "womb renting," with Equality Minister Irene Montero saying surrogate pregnancies were "a form of violence against women."

¡Hola! said the baby was born Mar. 20, and was conceived in June, when Obregon's son would have turned 30, the AP reports. Obregon, a biologist, is one of Spain’s biggest celebrities and has appeared on many TV shows, including an episode of The A-Team. She was once best known for her yearly start-of-summer magazine photo shoot in a new bikini. (Read more surrogates stories.)