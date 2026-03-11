World | Israel Relations Between Spain, Israel Get Frostier Spain has permanently pulled its ambassador By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Mar 11, 2026 12:55 PM CDT Copied Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks on camera as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Spain just made a diplomatic snub to Israel permanent. Madrid on Tuesday formally ended its ambassador's posting to Israel, confirming that the role is being scrapped and the embassy in Tel Aviv will now be headed indefinitely by a charge d'affaires. The ambassador had been recalled in September after Spain blocked planes and ships carrying weapons to Israel from using its ports and airspace, reports Reuters. Israel's embassy in Madrid is likewise currently led by a charge d'affaires; it summoned its own ambassador back to Israel in May 2024 in response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state. Politico reports "the decision to definitively retire the ambassador is a highly symbolic move that underscores the degradation of ties between the two countries," which it frames as having been positive until 2023. In the years since, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has labeled Israel's Gaza campaign a "genocide" and called the US- and Israel-led attack on Iran "illegitimate." Read These Next Warning to Trump on Iran: Don't 'get eliminated yourself.' The most popular American doesn't live in the US. Another administration official apparently moves to a military base. Cowboys QB is single again, just weeks before his wedding. Report an error