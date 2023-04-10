Israeli Mother Dies Days After Attack Killed Daughters

An Israeli mother who survived an assault in the West Bank that killed her two daughters died of her own injuries on Monday, reports the BBC. Lucy Dee, 45, had been in a coma since Friday. The three had been riding in the same car that day on their way to a family holiday when gunmen shot at them, according to Israeli media. After the vehicle crashed, the gunmen reportedly went up to the car and shot the women at close range. Daughters Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, died on Friday, per the Guardian, and thousands attended their funeral on Sunday.

“Lucy had had two bullets, one through her brain stem, and one lodged at the top of her spine," says her husband, rabbi Leo Dee. "There was an operation, there was reason for hope. But alas, our family of seven is now a family of four.” Leo Dee had been in a separate car with his other children. The British-Israeli family moved to Israel from the UK about nine years ago. The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, notes the AP, particularly since a police raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan. (Read more Israel stories.)