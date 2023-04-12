Kidnapping Survivor: 'He Said He Loved Us and He Was Gone'

The two Americans who survived a deadly kidnapping in Mexico last month spoke to Anderson Cooper of CNN about their ordeal Tuesday night. LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived, though Williams was shot in both legs, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were fatally shot. The four had gone to Mexico because Washington McGee planned to have a medical procedure, and authorities say their armed attackers went after their vehicle in an apparent case of mistaken identity. “Zindell and Shaeed, they jumped up to run and they were gunned down,” Williams said.

However, all four were alive when loaded into a truck at the scene and driven to a different location. “That’s where Shaeed said, ‘I love y’all, and I’m gone.’ And he died right there,” Williams said. “He said he loved us and he was gone. It was the last thing he said." They were driven to multiple locations, and Washington McGee said Brown soon died, too. “He was fighting for his life and they didn’t do nothing,” she said. “I talked to him the whole time … I just told him sorry because I asked him to come with me.” She said he responded, "It's OK. I’m your brother. I’m supposed to be there for you. I love you."

Finally, one of their captors offered some hope, said Washington McGee: “He was like, ‘There’s nothing that we can do to bring your two brothers back. But we’re sorry. Somebody made the wrong call. They was high and drunk.'" The pair were soon driven to another location to be rescued. Williams, for his part, said his captors stitched up his bullet wounds, but "no pain medicine or nothing." Watch the video for more details. At least one of their alleged guards has been arrested, per Yahoo. (Some of the kidnappers were apparently killed because of the mistaken abduction.)