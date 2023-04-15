Video Shows Police Arrive at Wrong Address, Kill Homeowner

New Mexico authorities on Friday released body camera footage that shows police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they responded to the incorrect address. The videos show the home's address is clearly visible and illuminated as officers with the Farmington PD approach the home's front door in response to a domestic violence call around 11:30pm on April 5. The officers knock three times and identify themselves as officers. KOAT reports the officers can be heard expressing confusion regarding the address just before the gunfire began. "Is it 43 or 5308. It's not 5308?" an officer says. "That's what it said right there right? Can you 10-9 the address... shots fired, shots fired." The AP reports dispatcher gives the number 5308—which is located across the street; the police were at 5305 Valley View Avenue.

Video shows homeowner Robert Dotson, 52, opening the door. The officers yell, "Hands up!" and start immediately firing. Roughly a minute later, a woman's screams are heard. An officer is heard telling the others the woman picked up Dotson's weapon and was aiming it at them; shots are exchanged. She reportedly stopped firing once she realized the people outside were officers. She is heard yelling, "Help! Somebody shot my husband. Please! Please! My kids are upstairs." She is taken from the home, with the video capturing an officer saying, "Get her in cuffs," reports USA Today.

The 911 audio was also released Friday, including a frantic call from the Dotson's daughter, who said, "There were gunshots in my house and my dad was shot. My mom was screaming... I don't know if my dad's OK." Two other children were in the house at the time. NBC News reports Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said Friday the six videos were released in order to be forthcoming and transparent about what he characterized as a dark day for both the Farmington PD and the Dotson family. Why officers approached and remained at 5305 Valley View Avenue remains under investigation.

The AP spoke with an experienced investigator in officer-involved shootings about the footage and what transpired. Edward Obayashi, who is also deputy sheriff and policy advisor for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office in California, said it makes sense why Dotson would have come to the door with a gun considering the knock came unexpectedly and late at night. But he noted that the officers believed they were responding to a domestic violence situation, and they are taught domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous. (Read more police shooting stories.)