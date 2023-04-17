There's a Lot Going On in This Marjorie Taylor Greene-Lindsey Graham Tiff

Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those on the right who came to the defense of the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking Pentagon documents, which led to a feud between the congresswoman and her fellow Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham. Speaking of MTG and others, including Tucker Carlson, who've expressed support for the leaker, Graham said Sunday on This Week, "What they’re suggesting will destroy America's ability to defend itself. That it’s OK to release classified information based on your political views. That the ends justify the means. It is not OK." He added that military leaks put other members of the military in danger, and compromises America's intelligence-gathering ability.

"There is no justification for this. And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terrible irresponsible and puts America in serious danger," he continued. Greene wasn't having it, apparently, and tweeted a Photoshopped picture of Graham at a bar, appearing to hold up a can of Bud Light featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the Hill reports. (In the real photo, Graham was holding a glass of beer.) Mulvaney, of course, is part of a whole other brouhaha in which Republicans got big mad at Bud Light for featuring her on one of their promotional cans. (One GOP lawmaker failed to realize the beer he chose to favor over Bud Light is owned by the same company.)