Trump Makes His First FEC Filing

Former President Trump has made his first FEC filing of the 2024 election season, and he's claiming that his version of Twitter isn't making any money but is definitely worth something. As the AP reports, Trump says he made less than $201 from Truth Social, but places the value of the social media endeavor at between $5 million and $25 million; he owns about 90% of Truth Social. The 101-page document filed Friday "is the first glimpse into Trump's finances since he left the White House and launched several new business ventures," per the AP. It's somewhat limited, in that his income is only reported in what the AP calls "broad ranges," and not specifics, but here's the gist, also via the Independent:

Trump made $5 million via "DT Marks Oman LLC," which is an overseas venture. Golf club: Trump reports he made upward of $5 million at his Washington, DC, golf club. That number was significantly higher in 2020: $14.2 million.