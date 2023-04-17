Russia Allows Ambassador to Visit Gershkovich

The American ambassador to Russia has been allowed to visit jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the first time since he was arrested last month on espionage charges. US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited the US citizen at Moscow's Leforto prison, NBC reports. It was "the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago," she tweeted. "He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release."

The Monday visit was the first time any US official has had access to Gershkovich since his arrest, the Wall Street Journal reports. On Tuesday, the Moscow City Court is due to hear an appeal on his detention. The court could grant him bail, place him under house arrest, order him moved to another jail, or leave things as they are, with pretrial detention scheduled to last until at least May 29. The Journal, Gershkovich, and the US government have strongly denied that he was engaged in espionage, the AP reports. "We protest Russian efforts to limit and intimidate the media," US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN Monday. (Read more Evan Gershkovich stories.)