Your Dog Just Went High-Tech

For anyone who's ever wondered why a bedside pizza-and-movie-dispensing gadget doesn't exist, well, you're apparently still out of luck. But your dog might be sitting pretty: As Axios reports, there's a new AI-powered device that dispenses treats and "provides all day scheduled and on-demand engagement for your dog with games, behavioral programs, and training." It's called Companion, and per PR Newswire, it recently raised $6 million for a grand total of $14 million in capital, and it will start shipping next year.

What it does: Aside from the aforementioned, it looks for "sudden or subtle shifts in your dog's movement or posture that can indicate pain, anxiety, or stress," using "AI hardware, machine learning, and best-in-class positive reinforcement techniques," per Companion. The "curriculum constantly adapts and adds new behavior, training, and health modules over the air as your dog learns."