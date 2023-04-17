Trump Tells Murdoch to Stick to Fraud Story

Fox Corp. chairman also urged to 'just tell the truth' if he testifies in lawsuit
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 17, 2023 4:30 PM CDT
Stick to Election Story, Trump Advises Murdoch
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis on Friday.   (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

If the Dominion Voting Machines-Fox News defamation case reaches a jury trial, media mogul Rupert Murdoch might have to take the stand. On Monday, former President Donald Trump—fresh off being deposed himself in a civil lawsuit—offered unsolicited advice on how to testify, the Hill reports, telling Murdoch to stick by his network's past claims of a fraudulent presidential vote. "Fox News is in big trouble if they do not expose the truth on cheating in the 2020 election," Trump wrote in an all-caps post on Truth Social. "The election of 2020 was rigged and stollen … you know it, & so does everyone else!" Trump added.

The judge presiding over the case doesn't see it that way; he told Fox none of the things the network said about Dominion cheating were true. Nonetheless, Trump told the Fox Corp. chairman that it was "ridiculous" that he ever denied there was election fraud despite "massive proof." The former president has become more publicly critical of Fox recently as it's picked up its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an apparent rival for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump included more general advice for his sometimes ally. "Rupert, just tell the truth and good things will happen," Trump posted. (The start of the trial has been postponed until Tuesday amid reports Fox is trying to reach a settlement.)

