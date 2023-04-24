Breaking News
Don Lemon Is Out at CNN

Former Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Has a New Job

Ex-Louisville cop Myles Cosgrove has been hired as a deputy by Carroll County Sheriff's Office
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 24, 2023 9:40 AM CDT
He Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor. Now, He's Back on the Force
Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, listens to testimony in the trial of Brett Hankison on March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.   (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool, File)

The former police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city, per the AP. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor's apartment, WHAS-TV reported. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor's home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Robert Miller, chief deputy in Carroll County, pointed to that fact in reference to Cosgrove's hiring. A protest in Carroll County was planned Monday in response to the move. Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached, and that Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove. In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove's state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

