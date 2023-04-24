They didn't set out to create a viral online sensation, but a Nashville couple has nevertheless done so with a song equal parts catchy and uplifting. The song is "If I Were a Fish," and the singers are Corinne Savage (whose stage name is Corook) and her partner, Olivia Barton, reports Rolling Stone. "I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place," Corook captioned the original TikTok video. "So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different." It has since racked up about 13 million views, and the women have released a full version on YouTube.

Some of the lyrics, via Distractify:

"If I were a fish and you caught me / You'd say, 'Look at that fish, shimmerin' in the sun' / Such a rare one, can't believe that you caught one / If I were a fish and you caught me / You'd say, 'Look at that fish, heaviest in the sea' / You'd win first prize if you caught me."

"Why is everybody on the internet so mean / Why is everybody so afraid of what they've never seen? / If I were scrolling through and I saw me / Flopping around and singing my song / I'd say, 'Damn, they're cute,' and sing along."

A post at Melodic Magazine by Paige Clarke observes: "The infectious melody and camaraderie between Corook and Barton captured a moment that reminds us all to celebrate our uniqueness and appreciate the friends that uplift us, the ones who give us the space to be our most honest and whimsical selves." Rolling Stone calls attention to the many commenters who've drawn inspiration from the message, adding that the song has created "an online movement about being proud of the things that make you unique." (Read more TikTok stories.)