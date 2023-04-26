The US hasn't docked a nuclear ballistic missile submarine in South Korean waters since the 1980s. That's about to change under the "Washington Declaration," which President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to announce Wednesday. The agreement outlines stepped-up deterrence commitments the US is making to Seoul as North Korea barrels forward with its missile and nuclear testing; in return, South Korea will reaffirm its commitment to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Driving the declaration: As Axios explains, North Korea's recent moves have "inflamed debate in South Korea about whether the country can still entrust its security to its nuclear-armed ally in Washington." The declaration is intended to quiet those concerns and give South Korea something it has been asking for, per NPR: more of a voice in how to deter North Korea via joint planning, consultation, and intelligence sharing.