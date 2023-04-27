Feds: Suspected Leaker 'Must Remain Detained'

Jack Teixeira is a security risk and a flight risk who "must remain detained," federal prosecutors said in a court filing ahead of a Thursday detention hearing for the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman. The 21-year-old is accused of leaking classified information online and prosecutors said it would be "all too easy" for him to "further disseminate classified information" if he was released on bail, ABC reports. Prosecutors said the information Teixeira allegedly obtained "far exceeds" what has been reported and he took "a series of obstructive steps" to conceal his activities from investigators, per CNN.

Prosecutors said Teixeira had told other members of an online group to "delete all messages"—and after his arrest, investigators "searched a dumpster at his residence and "found a tablet, a laptop and an Xbox gaming console, all of which had been smashed." They argued that Teixeira is a "serious flight risk," because he is facing a potential prison sentence of at least 25 years and he might still possess military secrets that would be of "tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States."

Prosecutors also said Teixeira, who has been detained since his April 13 arrest, could be a danger to the public, noting that he had searched online for information on mass shootings and possessed a "virtual arsenal of weapons" at residences owned by his parents, including "bolt-action rifles, rifles, AR- and AK-style weapons, and a bazooka." Fox reports that two officers who oversaw Teixeira at the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, have been temporarily suspended by the Air Force while an investigation is underway. (Read more Jack Teixeira stories.)