A day after the man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in a Texas shooting was arrested, the sheriff says his wife has also been taken into custody. Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, identified as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, was in custody in connection with the Friday night shooting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson. Although Henderson identified Nava as Oropeza's wife, jail records list her as not being legally married. The two share a home address, reports the AP. Nava had previously denied knowledge of Oropeza's whereabouts, Henderson said, but authorities believe she hid him in the home near Conroe where he was arrested Tuesday.

Nava was arrested early Wednesday and was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, according to online jail records. The records don't list a bond for her and indicate she was arrested by state police at a home in Conroe. A four-day manhunt for Oropeza ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house. At a news conference Wednesday morning in Coldspring, Tim Kean, chief deputy with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, said authorities spotted Oropeza, 38, on Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, prompting the lockdown of several schools.

"We did confirm that was him on foot, running, but we lost track of him. That was not a false alarm. That was him," Kean said. He said the home where Oropeza was later arrested has a personal connection to the suspect. He declined to provide more details but said there was no indication Oropeza was about to leave. "I believe he thought he was in a safe spot," Kean said. Oropeza was expected to appear before a judge inside the San Jacinto County Jail on Wednesday, where the judge will formally set his bond at $5 million, Kean said. Kean said there've been several other arrests, "but I can't go into the details on that." Connor Hagan, an FBI spokesman, said they wouldn't disclose the identity of the person who called in the tip—one of more than 200 tips he says investigators received.