Florida Woman Charged After 2 Exes Are Killed on Same Day

A homicide case in Florida has taken an unusual turn, with investigators alleging that a woman killed two former husbands in separate shootings on the same day, USA Today reports. Authorities say Susan Erica Avalon was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with second-degree homicide in connection with the death of a 54-year-old man in Manatee County. Sheriff Rick Wells said deputies were called to the victim's home around 3pm on Dec. 17 and found him shot twice. He later died at a hospital, but before he was pronounced dead, he told investigators the shooter was "possibly my ex-wife" and said he was attacked after opening his front door.

The man's 15-year-old daughter, whose mother is Avalon, was inside the home and heard the gunfire, according to Wells. She told investigators she looked outside and saw a person in a gray sweatshirt and mask leave in a silver car. Detectives traced the vehicle and went to Avalon's home the following day, where deputies said they saw her cleaning the car's interior with bleach and other products. When told they wanted to talk about her ex-husband, Wells said Avalon responded, "Which one," WPBF reports.

That response prompted investigators to check on a second ex-husband living in Tampa. Tampa police officers went to his Hillsborough County residence and found him fatally shot. Authorities say they believe Avalon left her home in Citrus County, drove first to Tampa, killed her second ex-husband, then continued to Manatee County, where the other ex-husband was shot. A motive has not been formally established, but Wells said Avalon owed more than $4,000 in child support to the Manatee County victim, whom she divorced more than 10 years ago, the Morning Sun reports. Prosecutors are expected to seek a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder, which could carry the death penalty.