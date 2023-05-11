This Dog Just Turned 31

Seeing a dog reach 21 years is remarkable. In Portugal, a dog named Bobi has just turned thirty-one, reports UPI. In fact, Bobi currently holds two Guinness World Records—oldest living dog (which he earned earlier this year, per Smithsonian) and, more impressively, oldest dog ever. Bobi's breed isn't specified, but he has lived his entire life in the village of Conqueiros with owner Leonel Costa, 38.

In a Guinness video, Costa offers his own theories about Bobi's longevity. He notes that the dog apparently has good genes, with his mother living to 18. Bobi has always eaten "human food," though without any seasoning, and has never been tethered or even leashed in the rural village. Costa adds that Bobi is and always has been good-natured, and the dog is shown snuggling with cats in the video. (Read more dogs stories.)