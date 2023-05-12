Cops: Arby's Employee Found Colleague Dead in Freezer

Police in New Iberia, Louisiana, say a worker at an Arby's restaurant made a horrific find in the walk-in freezer Thursday evening: The body of a female employee. Police have described the woman's death as "suspicious," but they say the initial investigation detected no signs of foul play and the death may have been accidental, Fox News reports. Police say the body was found around 6:30pm, during normal business hours at the restaurant. The body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation," New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter tells KADN. "After completely processing the crime scene," Laseter says, "this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident." Laseter, head of the department's criminal investigations division, says police interviewed multiple Arby's employees and may interview them again as the investigation continues. (Read more Arby's stories.)